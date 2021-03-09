Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $35.07. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

