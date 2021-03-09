Citigroup Inc. Sells 121,638 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,004,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,638 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $410,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.74. 335,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,017. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

