Citigroup Increases Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $39.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.65.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

