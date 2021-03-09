Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett (NYSE:GCI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of GCI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

