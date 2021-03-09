Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 54 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,495 ($32.60) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,599.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,506.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £758.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

