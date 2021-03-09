Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 54 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,495 ($32.60) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,599.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,506.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £758.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Dividend History for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit