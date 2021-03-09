Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,547. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $593.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

