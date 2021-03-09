Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 8,185,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,582,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $6,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

