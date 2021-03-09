Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

CLF opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

