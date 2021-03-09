CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head-To-Head Review

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 CNX Resources 0 3 9 0 2.75

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.44%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given CNX Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.49 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.32 CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.55 -$80.73 million $0.26 52.04

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.