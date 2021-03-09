Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.90

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.90 and traded as high as C$118.58. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$117.65, with a volume of 74,978 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

