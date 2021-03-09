Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 6.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $40.71. Approximately 1,025,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 754,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 142,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.