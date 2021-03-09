Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $462.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

