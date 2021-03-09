Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.70

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 3707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
