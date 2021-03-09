Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

