CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,181. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

