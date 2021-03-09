Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $529,422.88 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00.

CODI stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 228,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

