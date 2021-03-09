Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

Shares of LON CCC traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,154 ($28.14). 216,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,975. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Computacenter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,274.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,297.15.

In other Computacenter plc (CCC.L) news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

