Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
MCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 5,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
