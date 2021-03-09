Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

MCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 5,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

