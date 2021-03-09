Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTTAY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.45.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

