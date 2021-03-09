Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTTAY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

