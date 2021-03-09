Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSNVY opened at $55.93 on Monday. Corbion has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.96.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit