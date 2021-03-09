Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CSNVY opened at $55.93 on Monday. Corbion has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.96.
