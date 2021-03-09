Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

LB stock opened at C$40.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

