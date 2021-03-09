Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.57

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 27286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

