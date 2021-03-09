Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,052. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

