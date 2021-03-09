Cowen Begins Coverage on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NUVB opened at $11.54 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

