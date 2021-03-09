Credit Suisse Group Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.