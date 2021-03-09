Credit Suisse Group Cuts Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $33.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

