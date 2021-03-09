Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $178.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

