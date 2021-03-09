Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.