Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

