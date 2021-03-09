Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.45.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

