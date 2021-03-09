Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,987 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3,744.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of CDW opened at $154.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

