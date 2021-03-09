CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,569. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

