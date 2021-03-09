CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 10.8%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.14 and last traded at $199.10. Approximately 3,857,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,890,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -414.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

