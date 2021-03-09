Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.