Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $572.27 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $572.27 million and $191.93 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,449,342,127 coins and its circulating supply is 243,522,477 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.