CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and $1,532.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00278867 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011910 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,075,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,075,141 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

