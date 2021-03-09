Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUTR opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cutera by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cutera by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

