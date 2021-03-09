Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Dada Nexus stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,320. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8.62.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

