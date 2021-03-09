Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Financial Review

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $15.43 billion 5.77 $296.00 million $5.36 48.67 Dada Nexus $437.76 million 17.46 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -8.52

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 22.66% 10.78% 6.14% Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baidu and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 4 14 0 2.78 Dada Nexus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $245.47, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Baidu.

Summary

Baidu beats Dada Nexus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME, a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services provides display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

