Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $262.30. 157,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $746.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.