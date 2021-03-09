Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $447.35. 7,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

