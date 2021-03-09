Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.32 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.61. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

