Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DSNKY opened at $28.98 on Monday. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

