Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Shares of DHR opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Comments


