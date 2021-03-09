Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

