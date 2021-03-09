DAOBet (BET) Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $25,949.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,228.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.22 or 0.00990667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00346241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00029231 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

