Dash Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $232.09 or 0.00432660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.60 or 0.05410997 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,016,335 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

