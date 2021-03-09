Datacoin Market Capitalization Tops $21,437.36 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $21,437.36 and approximately $36.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018830 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.