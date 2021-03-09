Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.98 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 5,663,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,742,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,732.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Insiders have sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock valued at $197,031,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

