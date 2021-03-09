Datawallet Trading 102.3% Higher Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 102.3% against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $518,444.97 and approximately $11,226.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

